Organon (BIT:1OGN) Price Target Increased by 25.80% to 9.38

The average one-year price target for Organon (BIT:1OGN) has been revised to €9.38 / share. This is an increase of 25.80% from the prior estimate of €7.46 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.88 to a high of €12.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.26% from the latest reported closing price of €11.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is an decrease of 247 owner(s) or 27.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1OGN is 0.03%, an increase of 63.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 224,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 21,846K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 11,737K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,260K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,472K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,782K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 93.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 1,116.30% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 5,537K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.