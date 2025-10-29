Organon (BIT:1OGN) Price Target Decreased by 15.19% to 9.38

The average one-year price target for Organon (BIT:1OGN) has been revised to €9.38 / share. This is a decrease of 15.19% from the prior estimate of €11.06 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.29 to a high of €14.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.92% from the latest reported closing price of €5.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1OGN is 0.10%, an increase of 23.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 262,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,484K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,916K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,502K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,237K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 85.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 9,090K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares , representing an increase of 89.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 448.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,291K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,989K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,981K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OGN by 36.53% over the last quarter.

