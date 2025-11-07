Markets
Organogenesis Stock Surges 54% After Q3 Revenue Beat And Guidance Raise

(RTTNews) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) jumped 53.72% to $5.98, up $2.09, after reporting strong third-quarter 2025 results and revising its full-year outlook.

The company posted $150.5 million in net product revenue, up 31 percent year-over-year, driven by Advanced Wound Care, up 31 percent, and Surgical & Sports Medicine, up 25 percent.

Net income reached $21.6 million, or $0.11 per share, versus $12.3 million and $0.09 per share in the year-ago period; adjusted EBITDA rose to $30.1 million, more than double the prior year.

For full-year 2025, the company raised guidance: expecting $500 million-$525 million in net product revenue, a 4-9 percent growth, and adjusted EBITDA of $45.5 million-$68.3 million.

On the earnings day, ORGO's volume spiked as the market reacted to the beat and guidance bump. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $2.61 - $6.71.

