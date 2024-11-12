Organogenesis reports Q3 EPS 9c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $115.2M, consensus $108.83M.”Our third quarter results underscore the strength of our portfolio and brand equity as customers select Organogenesis (ORGO) as their trusted partner while they navigate this complex market,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board for Organogenesis. “We continue to work with policy and lawmakers to craft a solution that addresses spending while ensuring access to safe and effective therapies for all patients, particularly those who are most vulnerable. We believe a resolution is on the horizon.”

