Organogenesis Publishes Positive RCT Data For Affinity Graft In Treating Venous Leg Ulcers

(RTTNews) - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), a regenerative medicine company, on Tuesday announced the publication of results from a randomized control trial of Affinity technology in treating complex venous leg ulcers (VLUs) when compared to standard-of-care treatments. The results were published in the Journal of Wound Care.

Affinity is a human placental allograft therapy utilizing unaltered amniotic membranes that retain the original extracellular matrix scaffold and the living cells as a protective barrier. The graft is stored hypothermically, and does not require dehydration or freezing. Affinity may be used for acute and chronic wound care.

A randomized control trial (RCT) evaluated the graft in patients with complex VLUs. A total of 206 patients were assessed in a 4-week run-in period, followed by a 24-week treatment period with Affinity plus a standard-of-care (SOC), or the SOC therapy alone.

Across two baseline wound duration (BWD) strata, Affinity showed a statistically significant increase in rates of wound closure compared to the SOC, even in wounds present for more than 24 months.

Considering the RCT and real-world data validating Affinity in wound care, the company cited the results as important drivers to expanding the graft therapy across various leg wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers.

ORGO closed Monday at $2.55, up 6.69%.

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