Organogenesis (ORGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Organogenesis (ORGO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.98, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the regenerative medicine company had lost 23.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ORGO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 68.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.1 million, up 11.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $462.25 million, which would represent changes of +143.75% and +36.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ORGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ORGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ORGO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.01, so we one might conclude that ORGO is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

