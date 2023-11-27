Organogenesis Holdings Inc - (ORGO) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:ORGO) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.34% from the latest reported closing price of 2.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.03%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 55,440K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 12,296K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,728K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,590K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing an increase of 21.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 23.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,666K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,632K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.