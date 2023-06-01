Organo (TYO:6368) Price Target Increased by 8.84% to 4,080.00

The average one-year price target for Organo (TYO:6368) has been revised to 4,080.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 3,748.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,838.00 to a high of 4,305.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from the latest reported closing price of 3,760.00 / share.

Organo Maintains 1.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organo. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6368 is 0.15%, an increase of 57.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 3,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 395K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6368 by 14.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 354K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6368 by 24.68% over the last quarter.

TCMIX - AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap Fund Class Z holds 285K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6368 by 21.11% over the last quarter.

CFWAX - Calvert Global Water Fund holds 280K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6368 by 18.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6368 by 13.44% over the last quarter.

