Organisers of Russia's Segezha IPO guiding for pricing at 7.75-8 roubles per share - three sources

Organisers of Russia's Segezha IPO guiding for pricing at 7.75-8 roubles per share

Olga Popova Reuters
Organisers of Russian forestry group Segezha's initial public offering (IPO) are guiding for pricing the placement at 7.75-8 roubles ($0.1035-0.1068) per share, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Organisers of Russian forestry group Segezha's initial public offering (IPO) are guiding for pricing the placement at 7.75-8 roubles ($0.1035-0.1068) per share, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Segezha, controlled by conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM, said earlier this month the IPO would involve a primary offering of newly issued shares to raise at least 30 billion roubles, plus an over-allotment option of secondary shares.

($1 = 74.8900 roubles)

