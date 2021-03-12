Organigram's Market Share to Double With British American Tobacco Partnership, Analysts Say

Saying OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) now has momentum following British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) acquisition of almost 20% of the company, a pair of analysts see the marijuana grower's market share doubling by 2026.

The increased opportunity also caused the analysts, Rahul Sarugaser and Michael W. Freeman at Raymond James (NYSE: RJF), to double their price target for its stock to $6 per share Canadian ($4.78).

Image source: Getty Images.

The global cigarette giant paid $176 million for some 58 million shares of OrganiGram, representing a 19.9% stake. Together they will establish a center at the pot grower's Moncton, New Brunswick, facility to develop new cannabis-based products.

The partnership also gives OrganiGram an opportunity to expand into the U.S. and new international markets, and it leaves open the possibility that British American could increase its ownership interest, perhaps even acquiring OrganiGram as the marijuana producer's financials are markedly improved by the deal.

Sarugaser and Freeman are looking for OrganiGram's revenue to significantly expand over the next few years, hitting almost $87 million this year, $92 million next year, and surging fivefold by 2025 to reach $584 million. That sort of acceleration should help OrganiGram's share of the adult-use cannabis market in Canada to nearly double to 12.5% from its current 6.5%.

The analysts also maintained their outperform rating on the marijuana stock.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.