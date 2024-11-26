News & Insights

Organigram Unveils Innovative Edison Sonics Gummies

November 26, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OrganiGram Holdings (TSE:OGI) has released an update.

Organigram Holdings has launched Edison Sonics gummies, featuring their innovative FAST™ nanoemulsion technology, which promises faster onset and improved cannabinoid delivery. This launch marks a significant step in cannabis edibles, offering two flavors and catering to the growing consumer demand for quick and efficient cannabis experiences.

