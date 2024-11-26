Organigram Unveils Innovative Edison Sonics Gummies

OrganiGram Holdings (TSE:OGI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Organigram Holdings has launched Edison Sonics gummies, featuring their innovative FAST™ nanoemulsion technology, which promises faster onset and improved cannabinoid delivery. This launch marks a significant step in cannabis edibles, offering two flavors and catering to the growing consumer demand for quick and efficient cannabis experiences.

For further insights into TSE:OGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.