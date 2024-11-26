Organigram Unveils Innovative Edison Sonics Gummies

OrganiGram Holdings (TSE:OGI) has released an update.
Organigram Holdings has launched Edison Sonics gummies, featuring their innovative FAST™ nanoemulsion technology, which promises faster onset and improved cannabinoid delivery. This launch marks a significant step in cannabis edibles, offering two flavors and catering to the growing consumer demand for quick and efficient cannabis experiences.
