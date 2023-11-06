Organigram Spikes On C$124.6 Investment From BT DE Of BAT

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares are progressing more than 26 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced C$124.6 million investment from BT DE Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc. or BAT (BTI). . BAT will subscribe for 38.679 million shares at a price of C$3.2203 per share

The majority of the investment will be used by Organigram to create a strategic investment pool, named Jupiter. Jupiter will target investments in emerging cannabis opportunities.

Currently, OGI is at $1.46, up 26.29 percent from the previous close of $1.16 on a volume of 36,260,125.

