OrganiGram Researchers Discover "Ideal" THC Level for Edibles

The "ideal" level of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in edible products has been found, if the results of a recently conducted study by OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are anything to go by.

The company conducted research on the attitudes of Canadian consumers toward marijuana edibles, delving into a variety of subjects around this topic. It surveyed 2,000 adults -- both users and non-users cannabis -- from whom it gleaned the following insights (among others):

Collectively, people consider the ideal THC dosage to be 5 milligrams or less per serving.

3 in 10 respondents had consumed cannabis in the past year.

The demographic with the highest usage rate was 19- to 34-year-olds.

Of those interested in trying edibles, 61% would like to consume them in the form of baked goods. Among respondents aged 65 and older, that percentage rises to 66%.

68% of females interested in trying edibles are would prefer to try candy products. That figure is only 52% for males.

1 in 4 people who plan to consume edibles expect to do so in public spaces.

Image source: Getty Images

OrganiGram conducted its research late last year, around the time legalization in Canada entered the "Cannabis 2.0" phase. The public rollout of the cannabis-derivative products that became legal at that point has been slow and halting, however.

"These insights will not only help our product teams make informed decisions around product design but will help us understand what Canadians need to know most, the marijuana company said in a press release. "With this information, we can build thoughtful consumer resource materials around a number of crucial topics, including the importance of consistent dosage and transparency of composition of cannabis products to help consumers make empowered, informed purchase decisions"

OrganiGram's shares rose by just over 5% Tuesday, essentially in sync with the broader market. The S&P 500 closed the day up just shy of 5%.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.