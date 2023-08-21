Organigram Relaunches Canadian Cannabis Brand Trailblazer

(RTTNews) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI, OGI.TO), a licensed producer of cannabis, announced Monday the relaunch of Canadian cannabis brand Trailblazer.

The new Trailblazer portfolio consists of three new products, with additional products expected to be launched in Organigram's upcoming fiscal year.

The new product, which features THCV gummies, CBG infused pre-rolls and a high-potency 1x0.5g pre-roll, will re-enter the market with a range of differentiated offerings.

The new Trailblazer was in the making for more than a year. Its modernized brand identity and revitalized product lineup represent a significant opportunity for Organigram to connect with a large and important consumer segment.

According to Organigram's segmentation research, the target audience for the new Trailblazer brand identity represents around $1.2 billion total cannabis retail sales.

Megan McCrae, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Organigram, said, "The brand positioning reflects the emotional aspirations of this consumer segment, reflecting a brand that is designed for a modern legal cannabis consumer. Trailblazer aims to create a positive and uplifting experience for its consumers, supporting them in their cannabis journey."

