Organigram (OGI) Grows in Cannabis Space With SHRED X Heavies

Organigram Holdings Inc. OGI, a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced the launch of SHRED X Heavies, a line of infused pre-rolls. These innovative infused pre-rolls are claimed to redefine the cannabis experience, offering consumers a potent and flavorsome option unlike anything seen before.

Potency and Flavor

Infused with diamonds and distillate, SHRED X Heavies will deliver a potency of more than 40%, catering to the demand for high-potency cannabis products. Additionally, the infusion of botanical terpenes will enhance the natural terpene profiles of the blends, creating a unique taste sensation that takes consumers to new and delicious heights.

Each package of SHRED X Heavies, named "doob tubes," will contain three 0.5g infused pre-rolls. Consumers will have the choice of Tropic Thunder and Gnarberry, two of SHRED's best-selling pre-milled blends, as well as the popular Blueberry Blaster flavor from the Rip-Strip hash range. This variety ensures that individual taste preferences are met.

Meeting Consumer Demands

Recognizing the growing demand for infused pre-rolls, which accounted for over a quarter of all pre-roll sales and more than 9% of the total cannabis category in March 2023 (Source: Hifyre), Organigram has positioned itself to lead the market with SHRED X Heavies. By addressing the key factors that drive consumer purchases — price, potency and flavor — Organigram is poised to become a category leader in all three aspects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHRED X Heavies is not only the first infused pre-roll in the SHRED product portfolio but also joins a lineup of value-driven, convenient and bold-flavored offerings. From Rip-Strip Hash to pre-milled flower, gummies and vapes, SHRED caters to a wide range of consumer preferences, ensuring something for everyone.

Huge Market Prospect

With the global legalized cannabis market size projected to expand from $22.3 billion in 2021 to $135.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.2%, the opportunities are immense (a Spherical Insights report).

The North American region leads the market, fueled by increasing legalization trends in the United States and the rising use of cannabis for recreational purposes. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in the industry's evolution, with genetic engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionizing cannabis production. AI enables farmers to modify strains, predict weather changes and optimize CBD content.

Despite several challenges such as the risk of cannabis overdose, the positive impact on employment and tax revenues make cannabis legalization an attractive option for many nations, considering its potential in the healthcare industry.

Share Price Performance

In the past year, OGI shares have plunged 64.5% compared with the industry's decline of 24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.