Organigram Names Paolo De Luca Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), a pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced the appointment of Paolo De Luca as its interim chief financial officer, effective November 13.

This announcement comes on the heels of the decision of Derrick West, the current finance chief, who will be away for a surgery later this month.

De Luca has been the interim CFO of the company before, from 2017 till 2020.

In pre-market activity, Organigram shares are trading at 1.14, down 1.72% on Nasdaq.

