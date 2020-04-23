Organigram Launching New Recreational-Use Products, Including Line of Organics

Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) announced several new recreational marijuana product lines it plans to roll out in its native Canada.

The first is, in rough accordance with its name, a set of organic cannabis goods. This is ANKR Organics, which Organigram says is the result of several years of research into organic means of growing product.

Image source: Getty Images.

In a branding tie-in with the entertainment world, the company will also launch Trailer Park Buds, which are hooked to the long-running Canadian cult TV comedy series Trailer Park Boys. Two strains of Trailer Park Buds cannabis flower will be sold, specifically Itodaso Indica and Two Birds Sativa, in 28-gram bags. The line is produced under a license granted by Trailer Park Incorporated.

Finally, under its Edison Cannabis Company label, Organigram is producing marijuana pods specifically for the popular PAX Era line of oil vaporizers. According to Organigram, more than 2 million PAX Era devices have been sold worldwide, divided more or less evenly between vaporizers that process oil-based consumables and those that process dried flower.

The timing of these rollouts differs. Organigram said it has made arrangements to sell Trailer Park Buds in "a number" of Canadian provinces, although it didn't get specific. Shipments should begin this month. ANKR Organics, meanwhile, should become available in the third quarter of this year. The marijuana company did not provide an anticipated launch date for the Edison Cannabis Company PAX Era pods.

Organigram said of the new offerings that it has "been able to develop a diverse, creative and high-quality portfolio of cannabis products that are designed to reflect Canadians' appreciation for value, unique experiences and new form factors."

Like the broader stock market on Thursday, Organigram's shares traded sideways on the day.

