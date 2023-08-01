Organigram Holdings (TSXV:OGI) Price Target Increased by 184.14% to 4.68

The average one-year price target for Organigram Holdings (TSXV:OGI) has been revised to 4.68 / share. This is an increase of 184.14% from the prior estimate of 1.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 11.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.21% from the latest reported closing price of 1.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organigram Holdings. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 30.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.78% to 38,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,354K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,157K shares, representing a decrease of 92.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 48.04% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 7,354K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 2,987K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,649K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 68.59% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,648K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 26.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 20.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.