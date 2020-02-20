OrganiGram Holdings Rolls Out New Line of Vapes and Edibles

Pushing further into Canada's so-called Cannabis 2.0 market, OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) has introduced a set of new products. The company announced Thursday that it has sent the inaugural shipments of its high-end Edison vape pens to retailers in the country. It produces them in conjunction with the privately held cannabis technology company Feather.

OrganiGram, one of the better-known Canadian marijuana companies, said the vape pens "are designed to offer adult consumers a simple, intuitive user experience."

Image source: Getty Images

The Edisons are not the first vaping goods that OrganiGram has brought to market. Late last year, it began shipping several brands of its vape cartridges to selected Canadian retailers.

The company has also begun delivering Edison Bytes, a line of premium edible cannabis products aimed at the wealthier end of the market. Edison Bytes are cannabis-infused chocolate truffles, offered in both milk and dark chocolate variations for the discerning marijuana user. They will be sold either as single truffles containing 10 milligrams of THC, or pairs of chocolates infused with 5 milligrams of THC apiece.

OrganiGram has committed itself to the comestibles market, having invested 15 million Canadian dollars ($11 million) into a new 100% automated, high-capacity and high-speed production line for the truffles.

Regarding the Edison-branded products, OrganiGram said, "We are all committed to applying our experience and expertise to the development of a portfolio of novel products that delight our customers."

OrganiGram's U.S.-listed stock was up by nearly 3% in mid-afternoon trading Thursday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.