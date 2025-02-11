News & Insights

Organigram Holdings Q1 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises

February 11, 2025 — 06:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), a medical cannabis provider, Tuesday reported net loss of $22.96 million for the first quarter, higher than $15.75 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by higher fair value loss recognized related to top-up-rights of British American Tobacco (BAT).

Revenue for the quarter increased 17 percent to $42.73 million from $36.46 million in the same prior year period, mainly due to growth in recreational cannabis sales and international sales, as well as contributions from Motif sales.

