OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) Price Target Increased by 198.36% to 3.58

The average one-year price target for OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) has been revised to 3.58 / share. This is an increase of 198.36% from the prior estimate of 1.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.54 to a high of 8.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.21% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrganiGram Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 25.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.75% to 38,331K shares. The put/call ratio of OGI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,354K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,157K shares, representing a decrease of 92.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 48.04% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 7,354K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 2,987K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,649K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 68.59% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,648K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 26.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 20.49% over the last quarter.

OrganiGram Holdings Background Information

Organigram Holdings Inc. is an holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

