Organigram Global (OGI) Price Target Increased by 15.25% to 2.53

The average one-year price target for Organigram Global (NasdaqGS:OGI) has been revised to $2.53 / share. This is an increase of 15.25% from the prior estimate of $2.19 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.10 to a high of $3.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from the latest reported closing price of $2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organigram Global. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGI is 0.10%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.91% to 12,314K shares. The put/call ratio of OGI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,492K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 2,343K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing a decrease of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 55.70% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,052K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing an increase of 23.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 78.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 981K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 44.12% over the last quarter.

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 802K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing a decrease of 161.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGI by 82.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.