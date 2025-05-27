Organigram Global CEO Beena Goldenber To Retire By September 30

(RTTNews) - Canadian cannabis producer Organigram Global Inc. (OGI, OGI.TO) announced Tuesday that CEO Beena Goldenberg will be retiring by September 30, 2025.

The company said Beena, who has been with the company since September 2021, will continue in her role as CEO and Board Director till end of September to ensure an effective transition.

The Board said it is in the process of initiating a comprehensive CEO selection process.

