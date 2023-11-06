Organigram Gets C$124.6 Mln Equity Investment From BT DE Investments

(RTTNews) - Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), a licensed producer of cannabis, announced on Friday that it has received C$124.6 million follow-on strategic equity investment from BT DE Investments Inc., a wholly-owned unit of BAT, a multi-category consumer goods business.

OGI was trading up by 20 percent at $1.40 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The majority of the C$124.6 million investment will be used by Organigram to create a strategic investment pool, named Jupiter to target investments in emerging cannabis opportunities that will enable the cannabis firm to apply its capabilities to new markets. BAT will subscribe for 38.679 million shares at a price of C$3.2203 per share, for gross proceeds of C$124.6 million across three tranches.

BAT will subscribe for 12.893 million shares on the closing of the first tranche, currently expected to be on or around January 16, 2024, for gross proceeds of C$41.5 million with the remaining 25.786 million shares to be subscribed for in two further equal tranches on or around August 30, 2024 and February 28, 2025.

To the extent BAT exceeds 30 percent holding of outstanding shares, it will be issued non-voting Class A convertible preferred shares.

Accordingly, in the aggregate, based on Organigram's current 81.161 million shares outstanding, 12.999 million shares will be issued, and the remaining 25.680 million shares will be initially issued as preferred shares.

