Organigram Expands UK Footprint with Avida Supply Deal

OrganiGram Holdings (TSE:OGI) has released an update.

Organigram Holdings Inc. has solidified its UK presence by signing a three-year supply agreement with Avida Medical, planning to deliver 1,700 kilograms of medical cannabis, with 500 kilograms in the first year, and gaining its second UK customer. This deal highlights Organigram’sglobal marketexpansion strategy, which now includes seven international medical cannabis clients. The partnership aims to meet growing patient needs in the UK’s medicinal cannabis market, with both companies emphasizing the importance of product quality.

