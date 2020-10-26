Organigram Dramatically Ups Its Investment Into Biosynthesized Cannabis Products

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) is helping to push the boundaries of the cannabis industry. The company announced Monday that it is making a fresh $2.5 million investment into Hyasynth Biologicals, a biotech that uses biosynthesis to manufacture cannabinoids.

Cannabinoids are the substances found in marijuana, notably tetrahydrocannabinol, which gets users high.

The deal is part of an arrangement the two companies have, under which OrganiGram may provide three tranches of investment to the privately held Hyasynth. This is the second of the trio; the first was a $5 million round closed in September 2018.

Image source: Getty Images.

As with this round, OrganiGram can contribute $2.5 million in the third tranche. According to Organigram, this will be contingent upon a new milestone and other terms and conditions. It did not get more specific.

In return for its investments, OrganiGram holds the right to purchase some or all of the synthetic cannabinoids produced by Hyasynth at a 10% discount to their wholesale market price. This arrangement will be in force for 10 years dating from the latter's start of commercial production.

Hyasynth utilizes the process of biosynthesis to make its cannabinoids. Its raw material consists of particular yeast strains and enzymes; no cannabis plants are involved in this production.

"We believe biosynthesis has the potential to redefine the cannabinoid production landscape by setting a scalable and reliable platform of supply that cannabis producers and pharmaceutical companies can leverage for success," OrganiGram quoted its CEO, Greg Engel, as saying.

"As the demand for large-scale, pure, and consistent supply grows in both the pharmaceutical and consumer sectors, we are pleased to continue to support Hyasynth's work," Engel added.

10 stocks we like better than OrganiGram Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and OrganiGram Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.