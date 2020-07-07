OrganiGram Cutting Its Workforce by Roughly 25%

Canadian marijuana grower and producer OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) is downsizing. The company announced in a corporate update on Monday that it is reducing its number of employees by around 25%, letting go of around 220 workers.

At the moment, 84 OrganiGram employees have been furloughed. The company said they will be brought back if and when required.

Image source: Getty Images.

Regarding the new reductions, OrganiGram wrote in the update that "[t]hese decisions are never easy to make, but we are committed to ensuring the Company is appropriately sized relative to market conditions."

"With a reduced workforce, the Company believes it can continue to meet current and anticipated near term demand levels," it added.

OrganiGram also said that it will grow less cannabis than its main facility in the province of New Brunswick was designed for. It did not specify its new projected amount.

Finally, the company has opted to delay filing its latest set of quarterly results. It is using the blanket injunctive relief provided by Canadian securities regulators to push the deadline roughly one week later. The company's Q3 ended on May 31, and its filing is due July 15.

Investor expectations should be muted for the quarter. OrganiGram said that due to the coronavirus pandemic and "changing market dynamics" that have affected the wholesale segment in particular, it will likely post a decline in net revenue when compared with its Q2 performance. It did not get more specific, nor did it provide any estimates for profitability.

This wasn't exactly music to investors' ears. The cannabis company's share price fell by 3.7% on Monday, in contrast to the overall growth of the wider stock market.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.