Organigram Acquires Motif, Leads Canadian Cannabis Market

December 06, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

OrganiGram Holdings (TSE:OGI) has released an update.

Organigram Holdings has acquired Motif Labs, propelling it to the top spot in Canada’s cannabis market by market share. This strategic acquisition enhances Organigram’s position in the vape and infused pre-roll segments and is expected to generate significant cost synergies. With a strong brand portfolio and expanded geographic reach, Organigram aims to leverage its leadership to explore global growth opportunities.

