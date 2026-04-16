Organic Revenue Growth & Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Corpay's Growth

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is benefiting from continuous organic top-line growth, driven by higher volumes and increased revenue per transaction from certain payment programs. Acquisitions and strategic investments further enhance the company’s customer base. Strong shareholder-friendly policies and solid liquidity are added advantages.

Meanwhile, seasonality issues and foreign exchange risk pose significant concerns for the company. Low liquidity further puts pressure on profitability and scalability.

How is CPAY Faring?

Corpay’s top line continues to grow organically, driven by an increase in both volume and revenues per transaction in its payment programs. It consistently witnesses solid organic revenue growth, driven by sales, improving retention and business initiatives.

Corpay, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Corpay, Inc. revenue-ttm | Corpay, Inc. Quote

The company uses a multi-channel approach, which includes a comprehensive digital channel, a direct sales force and strategic partner relationships, to actively market and sell its solutions to current and prospective customers. It continues to expand its online, end-to-end capabilities, enabling customers to buy, onboard and manage their accounts by themselves.

Acquisitions and strategic investments help CPAY to increase its customer base, workforce and operational capabilities and expand its range of services across various global industries. The acquisition of GPS Capital Markets in December 2024 expanded and scaled its corporate payments business, while the acquisition of Paymerang during the same year boosted growth and profitability and strengthened its Corporate Payments segment.

The company consistently rewards its shareholders through share repurchases. It repurchased shares worth $783 million, $1.3 billion, $686.9 million and $1.4 billion in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders and instill their confidence in the business.

Meanwhile, Corpay witnesses seasonality issues in its fuel card, workforce payment solutions and gift card businesses. Its gift card business sees higher revenues during the third and fourth quarters, primarily due to the holiday season and lower revenues in the first and second quarters due to fluctuating consumer spending patterns. Its workforce payment solutions businesses get affected during the first and fourth quarters due to weather conditions, U.S. holidays, Christmas celebration in Russia in January, and lower business activities in Brazil due to summer break and the Carnival celebration.

The company’s global presence exposes it to the risks associated with currency exchange rate fluctuations. Thus, appreciation or depreciation of the U.S. dollar versus currencies such as the British pound, Brazilian real, Canadian dollar, Russian ruble, Mexican peso, Czech koruna, euro, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar could impact the company’s financial results.

The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.98, lower than the industry average of 1.14. A current ratio of less than 1 often indicates that the company may not be well-positioned to pay off its short-term obligations.

Recently, CPAY reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. It earned a profit of $6.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and rose 20.7% year over year.

Corpay currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Service Providers

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FCN’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the consensus mark by 39 cents and increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter. FTI Consulting’s revenues of $990.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.4 million and rose 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings were $3.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. The metric decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Gartner’s total revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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