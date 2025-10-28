ORG Wealth Partners Loads Up On ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) With 315,000 Shares

Key Points

ORG Wealth Partners acquired 315,000 shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), with an estimated trade value of $4.71 million.

The transaction represented 1.0% of reported 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the firm holds 315,000 shares valued at $4.71 million, as of September 30, 2025.

ORG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), acquiring 315,000 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated trade value was $4.71 million, according to an SEC filing dated October 24, 2025.

What happened

ORG Wealth Partners, LLC disclosed a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in its Form 13F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2025. The fund reported purchasing 315,000 shares, valued at $4.71 million. The new holding accounts for 1.0% of the fund’s $470.31 million in reportable assets.

What else to know

This marks a new position in ARR, now comprising 1.0% of ORG Wealth Partners’ reported 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CORZ: $130.56 million (27.76% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:CORZ.W: $53.00 million (11.27% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE:BRK.A: $16.59 million (3.53% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE:BRK.B: $8.87 million (1.89% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NYSE:ARR: $4.71 million (1.00% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 23, 2025, ARR shares were priced at $15.94, down 18.6% for the one-year period ending October 23, 2025 and underperforming the S&P 500 by 19.02 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $116.8 million Net Income (TTM) $52.54 million Dividend Yield 17.57% Price (as of market close October 23, 2025) $15.94

Company Snapshot

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and government-sponsored entities.

It operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), generating income from interest on MBS holdings and distributing the majority of taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

The REIT focuses on agency and non-agency MBS, offering a high dividend yield and emphasizing credit stability through government-backed securities.

Foolish take

ORG Wealth Partners established a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, buying 315,000 shares in the third quarter of 2025. While the investment only makes up 1% of the fund's overall portfolio, it still places it within the top five holdings -- making it a fairly significant buy.

It's worth noting that much of ORG's top holdings consist of tech stocks. Core Scientific -- which provides digital asset mining services -- makes up close to 40% of its overall portfolio between CORZ and CORZ.W. Outside of the top five holdings, the fund has also invested fairly heavily in major names like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

REITs can create diversification and provide extra income via high dividend yields, and ARMOUR's emphasis on government-backed securities can also help mitigate some risk. A significant investment in an REIT could signal that ORG Wealth Partners is aiming to balance out its heavy positions in tech with added income and diversification.

Glossary

REIT: Real Estate Investment Trust, a company owning or financing income-producing real estate, often paying high dividends.

Mortgage-backed securities (MBS): Bonds backed by pools of residential mortgages, providing investors with payments from homeowners' loan repayments.

Agency securities: Financial instruments issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies or government-sponsored entities, typically with lower credit risk.

Non-agency securities: Mortgage-backed securities not guaranteed by government agencies, generally carrying higher credit risk.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payment divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

13F filing: Quarterly report required by the SEC, disclosing U.S. equity holdings of institutional investment managers.

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, often representing significant portions of its assets.

Government-sponsored entities (GSEs): Financial services corporations created by Congress, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, to enhance credit flow in certain sectors.

Form 13F: The specific SEC filing institutional managers use to report their quarterly equity holdings.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.



