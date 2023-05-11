News & Insights

Stocks

Orezone Gold (TSXV:ORE) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 2.59

May 11, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Orezone Gold (TSXV:ORE) has been revised to 2.59 / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of 2.35 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.87 to a high of 3.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.05% from the latest reported closing price of 1.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orezone Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORE is 1.82%, a decrease of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 28,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:ORE / Orezone Gold Corp Shares Held by Institutions

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 15,457K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 11,087K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,090K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 998K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 511K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 2.78% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 500K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.