Orezone Gold (TSXV:ORE) Price Target Decreased by 8.65% to 2.42

The average one-year price target for Orezone Gold (TSXV:ORE) has been revised to 2.42 / share. This is an decrease of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 2.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 3.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 157.71% from the latest reported closing price of 0.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orezone Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORE is 1.50%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.81% to 33,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 14,907K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 3.07% over the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 14,603K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,651K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 6.43% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,102K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 3.79% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 920K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

MIDSX - Midas Fund holds 536K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.