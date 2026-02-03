Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) Price Target Increased by 40.91% to 3.54

The average one-year price target for Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) has been revised to $3.54 / share. This is an increase of 40.91% from the prior estimate of $2.51 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $5.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.58% from the latest reported closing price of $2.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orezone Gold. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORE is 0.64%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.43% to 19,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 15,509K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,851K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 7.46% over the last quarter.

GOAU - U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 4,053K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 53.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 71.23% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 78K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 61.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORE by 121.41% over the last quarter.

