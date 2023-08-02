News & Insights

Orezone Gold (ORZCF) Price Target Increased by 8.18% to 1.99

August 02, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Orezone Gold (OTC:ORZCF) has been revised to 1.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.18% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.59 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.07% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orezone Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORZCF is 1.27%, a decrease of 30.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 31,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORZCF / Orezone Gold Corp Shares Held by Institutions

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 15,457K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 12,651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,087K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORZCF by 1.13% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORZCF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 920K shares.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 511K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Orezone Gold regulatory filings.

