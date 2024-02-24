Orezone Gold (ORZCF) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 1.51

The average one-year price target for Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) has been revised to 1.51 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.02 to a high of 1.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 174.52% from the latest reported closing price of 0.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orezone Gold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORZCF is 0.61%, a decrease of 59.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.73% to 26,647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 15,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,551K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORZCF by 4.33% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 8,013K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 920K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 581K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORZCF by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.