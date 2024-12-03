News & Insights

Orezone Gold Advances Sustainability Efforts in 2023

December 03, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Orezone Gold (TSE:ORE) has released an update.

Orezone Gold has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and community engagement. Notably, the company achieved 4.4 million work hours without a lost-time injury and contributed over US$170 million to the Burkina Faso economy. Additionally, Orezone has improved its environmental impact by connecting its Bomboré Mine to the national power grid, reducing reliance on heavy fuel oils.

