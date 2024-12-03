Orezone Gold Advances Sustainability Efforts in 2023

Orezone Gold (TSE:ORE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orezone Gold has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and community engagement. Notably, the company achieved 4.4 million work hours without a lost-time injury and contributed over US$170 million to the Burkina Faso economy. Additionally, Orezone has improved its environmental impact by connecting its Bomboré Mine to the national power grid, reducing reliance on heavy fuel oils.

For further insights into TSE:ORE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.