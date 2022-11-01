Oreo maker Mondelez lifts sales forecast as snack demand holds up

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, betting that consumers would continue to purchase its chocolates and biscuits despite higher prices.

The company said it now expects 2022 organic net revenue to increase more than 10%, compared with its prior estimate for a more than 8% jump.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.