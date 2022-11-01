US Markets
MDLZ

Oreo maker Mondelez lifts sales forecast as snack demand holds up

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Mondelez International Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, betting that consumers would continue to purchase its chocolates and biscuits despite higher prices.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, betting that consumers would continue to purchase its chocolates and biscuits despite higher prices.

The company said it now expects 2022 organic net revenue to increase more than 10%, compared with its prior estimate for a more than 8% jump.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular