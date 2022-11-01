US Markets
MDLZ

Oreo maker Mondelez lifts 2022 forecasts as snack demand holds up

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Mondelez International Inc raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, betting that consumers would continue to purchase its chocolates and biscuits despite higher prices.

Adds details on profit forecast, background, shares

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, betting that consumers would continue to purchase its chocolates and biscuits despite higher prices.

Shares of the Chicago-based snack maker rose about 2% in aftermarket trading.

While surging inflation and fears of a recession have dampened consumer spending, shoppers still seem willing to indulge on "affordable luxuries" such as their favorite snacks and beverages instead of switching to cheaper brands.

Mondelez joins companies such as Cheerios maker General Mills Inc GIS.N and soda giants Coca-Cola Co KO.N and PepsiCo Inc PEP.O in lifting forecasts, as it has seen minimal pushback from consumers to higher prices.

The Oreo maker said it now expects 2022 organic net revenue to increase more than 10%, compared with its prior estimate for a more than 8% jump.

It forecast 2022 adjusted profit to grow over 10%, on a constant-currency basis, compared with its previous expectation for mid-to-high single-digit growth.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZGISKOPEP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular