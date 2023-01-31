Oreo maker Mondelez beats quarterly sales estimates on resilient snack demand

Adds background, revenue forecast

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O beat market expectations for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as more consumers snacked on the Oreo maker's chocolates and snacks over the holiday season even as inflation pinched pockets.

Packaged food makers including Mondelez, Kraft Heinz KHC.O and Cheerios owner General Mills GIS.N have all been increasing product prices steadily in the face of rising costs in a bid to protect profits.

While inflation has hammered spending power, consumers have been willing to pay more for their favorite snack and chocolate brands, boosting revenues at Mondelez, instead of trading down to cheaper, private-label alternatives.

Mondelez also said it expects full-year 2023 organic net revenue growth of 5% to 7%.

The company's net revenues rose to about $8.70 billion in the fourth quarter from $7.66 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average expected $8.33 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

