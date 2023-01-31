US Markets
Oreo maker Mondelez beats quarterly sales estimates on resilient snack demand

January 31, 2023 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia and Aatrayee Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O beat market expectations for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as more consumers snacked on the Oreo maker's chocolates and snacks over the holiday season even as inflation pinched pockets.

The company's net revenues rose to about $8.70 billion in the fourth quarter from $7.66 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average expected $8.33 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

