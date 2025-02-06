O'Reilly Q4 Earnings & Sales Surpass Expectations, Rise Y/Y

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.96, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.71. The bottom line also increased from $9.26 reported in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $4.10 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. The top line also increased 7% year over year.



During the quarter, comparable store sales grew 4.4%. The company opened 87 new stores in the United States, Mexico and Canada during the quarter. The total store count was 6,378 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs

In the reported quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8.8% year over year to $1.36 billion. Operating income rose 2.7% year over year at $738.7 million. Net income was $551.1 million, down from $552.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 0.4 million shares for $472 million at an average price of $1,207.43 per share. After the end of the quarter until the release date, ORLY repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $181 million at an average price of $1,232.37 per share. As of Feb. 5, the company had nearly $2.31 billion remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.



It had cash and cash equivalents of $130.2 million at the end of the reported quarter, down from $279.1 million recorded as of 2023-end. Its long-term debt was $5.52 billion, lower than $5.57 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $624.4 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $516.4 million. Capital expenditures totaled $290.5 million compared with $252.3 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow was $330.7 million, up 29.2% year over year.

ORLY Provides 2025 Outlook

For 2025, O’Reilly estimates total revenues in the range of $17.4-$17.7 billion compared with $16.7 billion reported in 2024. It expects earnings per share in the range of $42.60-$43.10 compared with $40.66 reported in 2024. Comparable store sales are estimated to grow 2-4% compared to 2.9%. The outlook for free cash flow is anticipated to be between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. Capital expenditure guidance is expected to be in the range of $1.2-$1.3 billion. The company intends to open 200-210 stores this year.

