O'Reilly Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The bottom line increased from 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $4.41 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40 billion. The top line also increased 7.8% year over year.

During the quarter, comparable store sales grew 5.6% and the company opened 47 stores in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The total store count was 6,585 as of Dec. 31, 2025.

ORLY’s Q4 Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs

In the reported quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7% year over year to $1.46 billion. Operating income increased 12% year over year to $829 million. Net income was $605 million, up from $551 million in the year-ago quarter.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 5.2 million shares for $500 million at an average price of $96.69 per share. From the end of the fourth quarter until Feb. 04, 2026, the company repurchased an additional 1.4 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $134 million at an average price of $93.86 per share. As of Feb. 04, ORLY had nearly $2.26 billion remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $193.8 million, up from $130.2 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024. Its long-term debt was $6.02 billion, up from $5.52 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $633.4 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $624.5 million. Capital expenditures totaled $269 million compared with $290.5 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow (FCF) was $362.2 million, up 9.5% year over year.

ORLY’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, O’Reilly estimates total revenues to be in the range of $18.7-$19 billion compared with $17.8 billion in 2025. It expects EPS to be in the band of $3.10-$3.20 compared with $2.97 in 2025. Comparable store sales are estimated to grow 3-5% compared with 4.7% in 2025. The FCF is anticipated to be between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion compared with $1.56 billion in 2025. Capital expenditure is expected to be between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion compared with $1.17 billion in 2025. The company intends to open 225-235 stores this year.

ORLY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ORLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

