O'Reilly Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, EPS Guidance Revised

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.35, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.83. The bottom line, however, increased from $9.20 reported in the prior-year quarter.

The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $4.14 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17 billion. The top line, however, increased 4% year over year.

During the quarter, comparable store sales grew 3.6%. The company opened 38 stores in the United States and Mexico during the quarter. The total store count was 6,416 as of March 31, 2025. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

ORLY’s Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs

In the reported quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8% year over year to $1.38 billion. Operating income declined 1% year over year to $741.5 million. Net income was $538.5 million, down from $547.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 0.4 million shares for $559 million at an average price of $1,297.15 per share. After the end of the first quarter until April 23, 2025, ORLY repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $122 million at an average price of $1,378.80 per share. As of April 23, the company had nearly $1.81 billion remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

As of March 31, 2025, it had cash and cash equivalents of $191.2 million, an increase from $89.3 million recorded as of March 31, 2024. Its long-term debt was $5.65 billion, up from $5.29 billion as of March 31, 2024.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $755.1 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $704.2 million. Capital expenditures totaled $286.95 million compared with $249.24 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow was $455.2 million, up 3.7% year over year.

ORLY Updates 2025 Outlook

For 2025, O’Reilly estimates total revenues in the range of $17.4-$17.7 billion, the same as the previous estimate. It expects EPS in the band of $42.90-$43.40 compared with the previous expected range of $42.60-$43.10. Comparable store sales are estimated to grow 2-4%. The outlook for free cash flow is anticipated to be between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. Capital expenditure guidance is expected to be between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion. The company intends to open 200-210 stores this year.

ORLY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ORLY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

