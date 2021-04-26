O'Reilly (ORLY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead?

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings is pegged at $5.3 per share on revenues of $2.77 billion.



This U.S.-based specialty retailer of automotive parts delivered better-than-anticipated results in the last reported quarter on remarkable growth in comparable store sales.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed estimates on all occasions, the average surprise being 23.25%. This is depicted in the graph below:

OReilly Automotive, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Trend in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for O’Reilly’s first-quarter earnings per share has been revised upward by five cents in the past seven days. Moreover, it compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.97 per share, indicating year-on-year growth of 33.5%. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 12.04%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for O’Reilly this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This has been elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: O’Reilly has an Earnings ESP of +4.15%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate comes in 22 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: O’Reilly currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note

O’Reilly’s wide-ranging product portfolio serving Do-it-Yourself (DIY) and Do-it-for-Me (DIFM) customers provides the company a competitive edge and is anticipated to have fueled its comparable store sales growth during the first quarter. This, in turn, is anticipated to have buoyed O’Reilly’s top line during the March-end quarter.



Moreover, the company is likely to have gained from the opening of new stores and distribution centers in profitable regions during the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the number of stores at the end of the first quarter is pegged at 5,643, indicating a rise from the 5,533 and 5,616 recorded in the year-ago period and the prior quarter, respectively.



Also, O’Reilly’s customer-centric business model and surging demand for technologically-advanced auto parts are likely to have boosted the firm’s sales during the January-March quarter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Along with O’Reilly, here are a few other stocks lined up to release first-quarter results soon. Encouragingly, our model predicts earnings beats for these stocks as well:



LKQ Corporation LKQ has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to release earnings figures on Apr 29.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT has an Earnings ESP of +67.74% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company will announce first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 30.



General Motors GM has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 5.

