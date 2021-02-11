O'Reilly (ORLY) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Comps Up 11.2% Y/Y

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. ORLY reported fourth-quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $5.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.12.



Remarkable comparable store sales growth drove this outperformance. Comps grew 11.2% year on year, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8.38%. The bottom line also increased from the $4.25 a share recorded in the prior-year quarter, marking an increase of 27% year on year.



This U.S.-based specialty retailer of automotive parts registered quarterly revenues of $2,828.8 million, which topped the consensus mark of $2,760 million. Moreover, the top line comes in higher than the prior-year level of $2,482.9 million.



Comps growth of 11.2%, year on year, for the quarter compares favorably with the prior-year period’s 4.4%.



In addition, the company opened six new stores (five domestic and one in Mexico) during the fourth quarter, bringing the total store count to 5,616 as on Dec 31, 2020, marginally beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5,615.

OReilly Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OReilly Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OReilly Automotive, Inc. Quote

Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs

Notably, during the December-end quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 6% year on year to $938 million. Nonetheless, operating income shot up 21% to $534 million from the $536.4 million reported in the prior-year period on high sales. Net income amounted to $393 million, up 21% year over year.



The board of directors authorized additional $1 billion stock buyback, raising the aggregate authorization under the program to $15.75 billion. Also, during the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 2.2 million shares for $ 993 million at an average price of $451.9 per share. As of Feb 10, the company has $1.18 billion remaining under the current share-repurchase authorization.



The company had cash and cash equivalents of $465.6 million as of Dec 31, 2020. Its long-term debt stands at $4,123.2 million, up from the year-ago level of $3,890.5 million.



During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $487.5 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $218.8 million. Capital expenditure amounted to $102.2 million compared with the year-earlier period’s $146.9 million. Free cash flow jumped to $314.4 million from the prior year’s $43.2 million, up a whopping 627.3% year on year.

2021 Outlook

For 2021, O’Reilly projects total revenues of $11.5-$11.8 billion and earnings per share of $22.7-$22.9. Furthermore, the company expects comparable store sales to decline up to 2% in 2021. Also, the company envisions free cash flow in the band of $1-$1.3 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

O’Reilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the auto sector are Magna International MGA , Meritor, Inc MTOR and American Axle AXL, all of which sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Magna International Inc. (MGA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.