O'Reilly (ORLY) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Boosts Buyback
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. ORLY reported earnings per share of $4.25 in fourth-quarter 2019, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. High selling, general and administrative expenses led to the underperformance.
Nonetheless, the bottom line was up 14.2% from $3.72 in the prior-year quarter. Net income amounted to $324.9 million in the quarter, up from $300.3 million recorded in the year-ago period. Higher year-over-year revenues and solid comps growth resulted in the improved results.
O’Reilly’s quarterly revenues came in at $2,482.9 million, topping the consensus mark of $2,473 million. Moreover, the top line was higher than the prior-year level of $2,314.9 million. The auto-parts retailer’s comparable store sales growth was 4.4% in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 compared with 3.3% rise in the comparable year-ago period.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Quote
Key Takeaways
Gross profit grew 7% to $1.32 billion from $1.23 billion in the year-ago quarter. SG&A expenses increased 10% to $883 million from $806 million in fourth-quarter 2018. Operating income grew 3% to $442 million from $428 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 0.3 million shares for $125 million at an average price of $427.33 per share. From the quarter-end to the date of the earnings release, the company repurchased an additional 0.2 million shares of its common stock for $88 million at an average price of $428.29 per share.Bringing in pleasant news for its shareholders, it approved additional buyback worth $1 billion, raising the aggregate authorization to $13.75 billion.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Its long-term debt increased to $3.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2019 from $3.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2018. Debt-to-capital ratio stands at 90.7%.
At the end of the fourth quarter, O’Reilly generated $218.8 million in cash from operating activities compared with $385.5 million in the comparable year-ago period. During the quarter, capital expenditure amounted to $146.8 million compared with $153.8 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow totaled $43.2 million compared with $230 million a year ago. Store count as of Dec 31, 2019 was 5,460.
Looking Forward
For first-quarter 2020, O’Reilly projects earnings within $4.37-$4.47 per share. Further, the company expects 2-4% rise in consolidated comparable store sales.
For full-year 2020, O’Reilly expects revenue between $10.7 billion and $11 billion. EPS is forecast within $19.03-$19.13. Capital expenditure is anticipated in the band of $625-$675 million. For the year, the company estimates free cash flow in the range of $1.1-$1.2 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, O’Reilly carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector include Gentherm Inc. THRM, Gentex Corporation GNTX and SPX Corporation SPXC, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Gentherm has a projected earnings growth rate of 20.6% for the current year. Its shares have gained 17.8% over the past year.
Gentex Corp has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have appreciated 54.6% in a year’s time.
SPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year. The stock has rallied 71.7% in the past year.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gentherm Inc (THRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPX Corporation (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.