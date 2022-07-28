O'Reilly (ORLY) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Revises View

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $8.78, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.98. Lower-than-expected comps growth resulted in the underperformance. Comps grew 4.3% for the reported quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5.29%.The bottom line, however, increased 5.4% from $8.33 recorded in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $3,670.7 million, missing the consensus mark of $3,696 million. The top line, however, was nearly 6% higher than the prior-year figure of $3,465.6 million.



During the quarter, the company opened 62 new stores in the United States. It did not open any new stores in Mexico. The total store count was 5,900 as of Jun 30, 2022.

Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs

In the reported quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 5% year over year to $1,086.2 million. Operating income marginally inched up 0.4% to $799 million from $796 million. Net income amounted to $576.8 million, down 1.5% from $585.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock for a total investment of $1.38 billion at an average price of $620.27 per share. As of Jul 27,, the company had nearly $1.09 billion remaining under the current share-repurchase authorization.



It had cash and cash equivalents of $253.9 million at the end of the reported quarter, sharply falling from $631.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Its long-term debt was $4,669.8 million, higher than the year-ago level of $3,825.2 million.



During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $702.1 million in cash from operating activities, down from the year-ago period’s $822.2 million. Capital expenditure totaled $124.9 million, down from $127.7 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow fell 15.8% to $573.8 million.

Outlook for 2022

For 2022, ORLY’s estimates have been revised. Total revenue projections are now expected within the range of $14-$14.3 billion, down from the earlier view of $14.2-$14.5 billion. Earnings per share are pegged within $31.25-$31.75, down from the previous band of $32.35-$32.85. Forecasts for comparable store sales growth have been brought down to the range of 3-5% from the previous band of 5-7%. Free cash flow remains unchanged in the band of $1.3-$1.6 billion. Capital expenditures also remain unchanged within $650-$750 million.,

