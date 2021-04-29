O'Reilly (ORLY) Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Mark, Ups '21 View

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. ORLY reported first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $7.06, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36. Remarkable comparable store sales growth drove this outperformance. Comps grew 24.8% year over year for the quarter, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10.83%. The bottom line also increased 77.8% from $3.97 a share recorded in the prior-year quarter.



This U.S.-based specialty retailer of automotive parts registered quarterly revenues of $3091 million, which topped the consensus mark of $2,787 million. Moreover, the top line was higher than the prior-year level of $2,476.5 million.

In addition, the company opened 68 new stores (five domestic and one in Mexico) during the first quarter, bringing the total store count to 5,682 as of Mar 31, 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5,643.

Financials, Share Repurchase & Costs

For the March-end quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses flared up 8.8% year on year to $949.7 million. Nonetheless, operating income shot up 63.1% to $691.1 million from $423.6 million reported in the prior-year period on higher sales. Net income amounted to $501.6 million, up 67% year over year.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly repurchased 1.5 million shares for $665 million at an average price of $450.65 per share. As of Apr 28, the company had $817 million remaining under the current share-repurchase authorization.

It had cash and cash equivalents of $610.9 million as of Mar 31, 2021. Its long-term debt stands at $3,824.3 million, lower than the year-ago level of $4,471.2 million.

During the reported quarter, O’Reilly generated $890.7 million in cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago period’s $459 million. Capital expenditure amounted to $94.8 million compared with the year-earlier period’s $133.3 million. Free cash flow jumped to $789.8 million from the prior year’s $227.2 million.

2021 Outlook Raised

For 2021, O’Reilly — which shares space with CarMax KMX, AutoZone AZO and Advance Auto Parts AAP in the same industry — now projects total revenues within $11.8-$12.1 billion, higher than the prior guided range of $11.5-$11.8 billion. Earnings per share are envisioned within $24.75-$24.95, comparing favorably with the previous view of $22.7-$22.9. Furthermore, the company now expects comparable store sales to rise 1-3% versus a decline of upto 2% projected earlier. Also, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm now envisions free cash flow in the band of $1.1-$1.4 billion, up from the previous forecast of $1-$1.3 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.