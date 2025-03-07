O'Reilly Automotive's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for O'Reilly Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $192,247, and 3 are calls, amounting to $285,360.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1300.0 to $1740.0 for O'Reilly Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for O'Reilly Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of O'Reilly Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $1300.0 to $1740.0 in the last 30 days.

O'Reilly Automotive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $131.0 $128.3 $131.0 $1320.00 $131.0K 4 20 ORLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $131.0 $122.9 $128.0 $1320.00 $128.0K 4 0 ORLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $113.9 $106.7 $111.5 $1400.00 $55.7K 5 5 ORLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $433.7 $428.0 $433.7 $1740.00 $43.3K 0 0 ORLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.4 $33.9 $38.4 $1330.00 $33.2K 60 37

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly is an aftermarket automotive parts retailer in the United States and Mexico with more than $16 billion in annual sales. The company operates over 6,000 domestic stores and serves both the do-it-yourself (about 50% of sales) and professional (47% of sales) end markets. Despite operating amid a highly fragmented industry, O'Reilly differentiates itself by providing quality service to its customers throughout the entirety of the vehicle diagnosis and purchasing process. Furthermore, the firm boasts an impressive hub-and-spoke distribution network designed to provide its localized store base with ample aftermarket part availability across a variety of vehicle makes and models.

Present Market Standing of O'Reilly Automotive With a volume of 216,464, the price of ORLY is down -0.88% at $1319.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1417.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on O'Reilly Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $1400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on O'Reilly Automotive with a target price of $1250. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on O'Reilly Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $1453. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for O'Reilly Automotive, targeting a price of $1535. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on O'Reilly Automotive, maintaining a target price of $1450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

