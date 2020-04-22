O'Reilly Automotive Withdraws Full-year Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) said, given the uncertainty related to COVID-19, the company has decided to withdraw all previously issued 2020 guidance.

First quarter earnings per share decreased 2% to $3.97 from $4.05, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter sales increased 3%, to $2.48 billion from $2.41 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Comparable store sales decreased 1.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive were up 4% after hours.

